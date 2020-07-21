New Hand-Penciled Horror Title, Mundaun Announced and Set For Spring 2021 Release

Mundaun, a Hand-Penciled Horror title has been announced and showcases an eerie, yet beautiful world.

Check out the announcement trailer down below:

As mentioned above, Mundaun is a new horror, indie title from developers Hidden Fields. What’s most unique about this upcoming title is the fact that the game’s art style is completely hand-drawn, giving the game a whole new vibe of scary! Not much information is known about this title, however, if the trailer is anything to base off, it looks like players are in for quite the ride. Lastly, Hidden Fields has also released the following, describing what players will be doing when they drop into this gorgeous world.

“Mundaun is a lovingly hand-penciled horror tale set in a dark, secluded valley of the alps. Explore various areas full of secrets to discover, survive hostile encounters, drive vehicles, fill your inventory and solve a variety of hand-crafted puzzles .”

Mundaun releases spring 2021 on consoles and PC. Players can learn more about the game’s development through the official website.

What are your thoughts on this announcement trailer? Will you pick it up when it releases? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Gematsu