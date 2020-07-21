Xbox July Event Will Be An Hour Long

Going into 2020 we knew that this was going to be a big year for the video game industry. Both Sony and Microsoft had plans to bring out their next-generation video game console platform into the market. Now some things have been shaken up a bit all thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. For instance, there was likely a big change in how the two companies were introducing the world to their console platform. All of the events were pretty much canned because of this virus outbreak and as a result, online stream alternatives were brought out.

Microsoft has been doing monthly streams all about the Xbox brand and this month, July of 2020, we are getting a stream dedicated to video game titles releasing for the Xbox Series X. We imagine there will be some great first-party reveals along with some new video game announcements. One of the games we’re sure more than a few are eager to see is Halo Infinite as last year’s E3 we only got a cinematic trailer with gameplay promised for E3 2020.

As mentioned, E3 2020 was cancelled so this will be a great opportunity to showcase the work 343 Industries have been handling since Halo 5: Guardians. Of course, we imagine there will be some new video game title reveals as well, but we’re still waiting to see just when the console will be available in the market outside of the generic holiday season of 2020. Likewise, we’re not sure just how much the console will set players back.

At any rate, this event that will happen on July 23, 2020, at 9AM PT, will last an hour long. We’ll of course have a recap here on Gameranx but if wish to watch the stream as well then you can do so through all of Microsoft Xbox’s official accounts on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, and of course the official Xbox.com website.

Source: Gamerant