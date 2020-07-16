Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Receives New Trailer Focusing on Eivor’s Fate

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, one which puts Evior’s fate in the focus.

Check out the new trailer down below:

As mentioned above, the newly released trailer focuses on the protagonists, Eivor’s fate, which plays a big factor in the game. Titled Eivor’s Fate Character Trailer, the new video drives home the point that our leads fate will stray him far from his home in order to fulfill his destiny. Although no new gameplay is showcased, the cinematics is looking phenomenal and very reminiscent of a film. Nonetheless, the game seems like loads of fun and this holiday season can’t come quick enough.

In related news, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla had a heavy presence at Ubisoft Forward, the company answer to showcase video with the absence of E3. We saw a gameplay overview trailer that showcased the game’s raider assaults and weapon customization. In addition, fans were met with a whopping 30-minute gameplay walkthrough with the game’s lead director.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla releases on November 17, 2020, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game will also release on next-generation consoles as well with an upgrade free of charge.

What are your thoughts on this new trailer? Did it excite you to play this title? Let us know in the comment down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Ubisoft