Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Gameplay Overview Details Massive Raider Assaults, Weapon Customization, and More

Ubisoft Forward has brought a ton of great and exciting news to gamers, but one of the highlights of the show is their focus on the highly anticipated Assassin’s Creed title — Valhalla!

During the live-streamed event, Ubisoft released an epic gameplay overview trailer for Valhalla, which had a detailed look at some of the newly implemented gameplay mechanics in this entry. The trailer is about 5 minutes long and showcases raid like events, weapon customization, and much more. If you want to learn even more about AC: Valhalla, the developers released a 30-minute gameplay walkthrough, which you can check out right here!

Check out the gameplay overview trailer for Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla down below:

Ubisoft has brought the heat when it came to their livestream event — Ubisoft Forward. We saw some epic announcements such as Far Cry 6, some detailed looks at highly anticipated titles like Watch Dogs 3 and Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and a ton of great other surprises sprinkled throughout the stream. Click here to learn more about the reveals for Ubisoft Forward.

Source: YouTube