Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood Receives Brutal New Gameplay Trailer and Release Date

A new gameplay trailer for Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood has been released and it showcases a brutal encounter from a vicious werewolf.

Check it out down below:

The new trailer looks phenomenal as viewers are shown tons of new footage including a vicious encounter from the dangerous Werewolf. The RPG title will take place in the imaginative World of Darkness and is based on White Wolf Publishing’s tabletop role-playing game Werewolf: The Apocalypse. The game looks like a ton of fun and the team here at Gameranx can’t wait to get our hands on it. For those who have not heard much about this game, here’s an official synopsis of the game:

“With his former Caern in danger, Cahal must return to a land he once called home in order to protect his family and friends, no matter the cost. With the evil corporation Endron besieging them from every side, only you can fight the corruption taking deep root within your home using the devastating power of the Werewolf to turn the tide.”

Lastly, Werewolf: The Apocalypse- Earthblood has a new release date and will now release on current and next-generation consoles on February 4, 2021. Up until today, the game was scheduled to release sometime in 2020, however, that no longer is the plan as it received a concrete release date.

What are your thoughts on this title? Does it look like pure fun to you too? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Microsoft Youtube