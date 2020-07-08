Donkey Kong Country Headlines New Titles Being Added to Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has released a new trailer revealing that three classic titles are being added to Nintendo Switch Online.

Check out the new trailer down below:

Starting on July 15, Nintendo has revealed that Donkey Kong Country, Natsume Championship Wrestling, The Immortal will be added to the service. This comes as fantastic news as Donkey Kong Country has been a fan request within the community and it is great to see that it is finally available to play on the Switch.

In addition to the trailer listed above, Nintendo has released another trailer focusing exclusively on Donkey Kong Country. The new trailer is titled classified information and it refreshes fans’ memories about the classic title. Give it a watch down below:

Source: Nintendo Youtube