Sony’s Latest Sale Focuses on Multiplayer Titles, Check out Discounted Titles Here

Sony has unleashed a new sale called ‘Multiplayer Days’ and features a variety of games at a discounted price.

As mentioned above, the new sale focuses on multiplayer titles including titles such as WWE 2K20, Battlefield V, A Way Out, and Dark Pictures: Man of Medan to name a few. In addition, there a variety of LEGO titles that are on sale alongside FPS multiplayer titles. However, there are a ton of video games on sale so be sure to skim and check out the official PlayStation Store to see if there’s anything you been waiting for.

The sale is now live and will run through and conclude next week on July 15. This sale is a perfect opportunity to pick up titles to play with a couple of friends this summer.

Source: PlayStation Store