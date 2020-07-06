Good Smile Company Shares Image of Splatoon 2 Marina and Pearl Figma Figures

Good Smile Company has shared an image for a newly announced Figma centered around Nintendo’s epic multiplayer shooter — Splatoon 2.

Yes, Good Smile Company has announced two figma figures for Marina and Pearl. The company has been doing a great job showcasing their new line of items online, due to the growing concerns of Covid-19.

These two figma figures will be received very well with the gaming community, but at this time of writing, there is no release date announced and now price point detailed. We should expect to see some more glam shots of these figma figures in the coming weeks, perhaps with the models painted. But until then, enjoy our first look at Pearl and Marina in figma form!

Check out the Splatoon figma models down below:

In related news, Nintendo has been releasing a couple of updates for the critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter — Splatoon 2. There have been two updates for the game with the last couple of weeks and fans of the games are lucky as the developers have released the full set of patch notes. Learn more about the recent updates for Splatoon 2 right here!

Splatoon 2 is now available for the Nintendo Switch. Have you been playing the epic multiplayer shooter lately? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo Wire