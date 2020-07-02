Bethesda Game Studios and Amazon Announce Fallout TV Show

Bethesda Game Studios has announced today on Twittert that they have partnered up with Amazon to produce a Fallout TV series!

The news was out of the blue and took most of the gaming community by storm. The developers of the critically acclaimed franchise released a short teaser trailer announcing the collaboration. No details on when the series is coming, but we do know that it will be an Amazon exclusive.

And to top off the news even better, the studio behind the show’s production is Kilter Studios. They are best known for their epic work on HBO’s hit show — Westworld. Yes, Westworld’s production crew will be working on the upcoming Fallout television series.

Check out the teaser trailer from Bethesda down below:

Gaming has become a pretty big staple in the TV department as of late. We’ve seen a huge positive reception from Netflix’s The Witcher series, an outpuur of love for the Castlevania anime, and the highly anticipated arrival of HBO’s The Last of Us series.

Gaming properties are slowly creeping their way into entertainment media, and it seems to be working. Amazon’s Fallout series is the latest series to make its mark and it will be pretty exciting to see what the showrunners cook up.

Are you excited for the Fallout show? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter