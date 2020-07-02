NBA 2K21 Celebrates the Life of Kobe Bryant With ‘Mamba Forever Edition’

2K Games has announced the ‘Mamba Forever Edition’ for the upcoming installment of the popular sports titles, NBA 2K21.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new edition pays tribute to the one and only Kobe Bryant by placing the icon as the cover athlete. There will be two different covers for this edition for both current and next-generation consoles. The current-gen edition will feature Kobe Bryant rocking #8 – from his days scoring 81 points in a single game. The next-generation edition will have Kobe Bryant wearing his iconic #24, which he played his final game as a Laker scoring 60 points. NBA 2K21’s Mamba Forever Edition will retail for $99.99 and will feature a slew of bonuses which are listed down below.

The NBA 2K21 Mamba Forever Edition includes the following digital items:

100,000 Virtual Currency

10,000 MyTEAM Points

10 MyTEAM Tokens

60 MyCAREER Skill Boosts

30 Gatorade Boosts

40 MyTEAM Promo Packs (10 at launch, then 3 per week)

Sapphire Damian Lillard and Zion Williamson MyTEAM cards

MyPLAYER Shoe Collection

MyPLAYER backpack

Kobe Bryant Digital Collection 5 MyPLAYER Shoes 3 MyPLAYER Jerseys Black Mamba MyPLAYER Uniform Rookie Lakers MyTEAM Jerseys Black Mamba custom MyTEAM Jerseys Sapphire Kobe MyTEAM Card (Evos to Ruby) 5 MyTEAM Shoes (Incl. 1 Diamond)



Pre-order to receive the following digital items:

Damian Lillard Digital Collection Lillard MyTEAM Free Agent Card Custom Lillard MyPLAYER T-shirt Tissot Chrono XL NBA Watch for MyPLAYER



In related news, two other editions have been announced for both current and next-gen editions. 2K Games has announced that Zion Williamson will be the cover athlete for next-gen editions, while Damian Lillard will grace the cover for current-gen consoles. The brand new edition called the Mamba Forever Edition will join the company, giving players three different versions to choose from.

NBA 2K21 currently has no release date at the time of writing, however, the series is known to release during the fall season. Stay right here at Gameranx for the latest updates for the latest entry in the popular sports series. Pre-orders are available starting today over on 2K’s official website.

Source: NBA 2K Youtube