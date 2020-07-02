PlayStation’s Player Choice for Best Game of June 2020 Open to Vote Now

Justin Massongill Content Communications Manager at Sony Interactive Entertainment took to the PlayStation Blog to announce the monthly arrival of the Players’ Choice Award for the month of June 2020.

Each month, the PlayStation Blog holds a player voting section on the website for gamers to vote for the best game of that specific month. With June 2020 stacked with a ton of games, players will definetly have a hard time choosing the best title of the month.

Of course the biggest title of the month is Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed sequel title — The Last of Us Part 2. However, there are a couple of worthy contenders sprinkled within the list, so it will be interested to see who takes the number one spot for this past month.

Check out the official statement down below:

Hello! It’s the beginning of July, which means it’s time to look back at the best games of June. Polls will open as you’re reading this, and we’ll keep them up until Sunday night. Next week, we’ll tally the votes and reveal the winner as an update to this post. So get in there, help decide the best new game of June 2020, and let us know how you voted in the comments. See you next week!

June 2020 was a big month for the PlayStation community, and with another big month on the horizon, gamers all around should be ecstatic. Make sure to cast your vote on the PlayStation Blog right here, we will update you when the winner is chosen!

I got to ask though, what was your favorite game of the month? Was it Naughty Dog’s highly anticipated sequel — The Last of US Part 2; or was it something else? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog