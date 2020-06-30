There Are No Microtransactions In Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Crash Bandicoot is a well-known franchise even though we haven’t received a mainline installment in several years. Still, when it was unveiled that development studio Toys for Bob was developing a new game in the series, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, it had both veteran fans and newcomers eager to try the new platformer when it launches later this year. Still, for fans that are wanting to dive into the game, there has been some false news spreading around regarding microtransactions.

It turns out that any rumors that may have been going around that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have microtransactions is completely false. The announcement came from the official Toys for Bob Twitter account that the game won’t feature any microtransactions and as a bonus, all digital versions of this game will include the Totally Tubular skins.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

It seems that this may be some pleasant news for those that are interested in the game but feel that there would be a ton of incentive to pay for additional content. Of course, we’re curious if the game would see DLC down the road to further expand the game or provide players with additional content. Right now, there is no mention of DLC but we’ll keep a lookout on a news regarding the game.

With that said, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, takes place a few years after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. With N. Tropy, Uka Uka, and Dr. Cortex, finding a way to escape their imprisonment from the end of time and space, Crash Bandicoot and Coco must find a means to restore order once again. Currently, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, will release on October 2, 2020, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Twitter