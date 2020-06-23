Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time May Release On Additional Platforms

Crash Bandicoot is a beloved franchise although the series only has three mainline installments. Instead of a fourth title releasing into the market, the franchise would only get spin-off titles. That was until recently when it was unveiled that Toys for Bob would be developing a brand new fourth video game into the franchise known as Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. The title has its first gameplay trailer available and a release date attached as well.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time takes place after the events of Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped. Players will find that Uka Uka, N. Tropy, and Neo Cortex have found a way out from their imprisonment at the end of time and space. This escape leaves an exit for other villains to also escape leaving Crash and Coco to restore order all over again. Already there is quite a bit of anticipation for the game to release into the market and its already slated to launch October 2, 2020, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, but that has fans wondering if there is no hope on some other platform releases.

While the game has been confirmed for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, Activision has stated that they are still evaluating additional platforms for a future date. This could mean a PC and even a Nintendo Switch platform release along with next-generation consoles also getting a copy Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

Unfortunately, there is no indication on just what platforms will possibly get the game but so far it looks like the developers are at least getting the title out on October 2, 2020, for the current-generation Xbox One and PlayStation 4. Would you like to see this game also hit any other platforms?









Source: PCGamesn