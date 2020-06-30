Ubisoft’s Hyper Scape Battle Royale Full Reveal Set for July 2nd

Ubisoft’s leaked battle royale title, Hyper Scape, has officially been confirmed by the developers. In addition to the game’s existence, Ubisoft has confirmed that the full reveal is set to July 2nd.

Yes, the leaked game was only leaked for a couple of hours as developers Prisma Dimensions detailed Hyper Scape via their official website. There are really no details about how the game plays, or the world it is set in, but as I mentioned above, we do have a reveal date, which is set for later this week!

July 2nd we will see the full reveal of Hyper Scape, so stay tuned to gameranx as we will be following the games full announcement. Check out the official word from the CEO of Prisma Dimensions down below:

A Word from Our CEO

It has been my delight and pleasure to see the spark of greatness in Mathieu Eiffel’s legendary work, and to shepherd it from its nascent beginnings to the global hyper-network Prisma Dimensions is today.

How far we’ve come from Eiffel’s early work on direct neural stimulation, to being the world’s leading multinational technology, media, and service company. We could only have achieved this with our worldwide workforce of specialized and passionate individuals.

And I’m excited to soon be sharing our next iteration of cutting-edge advances with the world. – CEO Dr. Ivy Tan

Set in the future, this battle royale seems to be an FPS but what will set this game apart is the fact that there is plenty of integration to Twitch. Apparently, the commands that Twitch viewers in chat could pull off will allow some significant changes to the gameplay.

Are you excited to see what Hyper Space is all about? Let us know in the comments below!

