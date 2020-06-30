Good Smile Company Announces and details Latest Nenodroid Figure — Connor from Detroit: Become Human

The Good Smile Company has announced and detailed the latest Nenodroid figurine which will focus on Quantic Dream’s critically acclaimed title — Detroit: Become Human.

Nenodroids are iconic for being cute little figurines, and of course they nailed it on the head with their latest collectible. The figurine is centered around one of the playable characters of the game — Connor. If you played Detroit: Become Human, you will probably say he is one of the best in the game, so there’s a reason why he’s turned into a cute little nenodroid.

The collectible is a little ways out as it is set to release in February 2021, but the company did release some awesome promotional pictures showcasing Connor. Check out the figurine down below:





“My name is Connor. I’m the android sent by CyberLife.”

From the popular game “Detroit: Become Human” comes a Nendoroid of the advanced prototype android Connor! He comes with two face plates—a standard expression and a winking expression. Optional parts include his handgun, a fish, a clear sheet featuring one of the choices from the game as well as a textless version of the clear sheet, allowing you to pose him in different situations making different choices. The Nendoroid also comes with three interchangeable color variations of the LED ring on his temple, allowing you to display it as either blue, yellow or red. Be sure to add Nendoroid Connor to your collection!

In related news, Good Smile Company announced another PlayStation character in the form of a cute Nenodroid figure, but this time it was centered around Sony’s huge IP — The Last of Us Part 2.

Detroit: Become Human is now available for PS4 and the PC platform. Are you a fan of the adventure game? Thinking about picking up the figurine? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Good Smile Company