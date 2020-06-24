Crystal Dynamics Break Down Various Mission Types Players Will Embark On; New Co-op Gameplay Trailer Released

Today seemed to be the best day for Marvel’s Avengers fans as developer Crystal Dynamics has released a ton of news about the upcoming title!

One of the last news pieces to come out from the War Table livestreamed event, is the discussion of the various mission types players will embark on as the Avengers. Crystal Dynamics notes that players will find War Tables scattered throughout the game world, this is where players will suit up and jump into a mission. We already know that Marvel’s Avengers will allow up to three other players to join in, totaling four Avengers on one mission.

There are a ton of mission types such as faction missions, iconic missions, drop zones, and so much more. thankfully, the developers took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the mission types in detail.

Check out the co-op war zones in Marvel’s Avengers, as well as a detailed look into the various types of missions players can expect to see in Marvel’s Avengers down below:

War Tables

War Zones are accessed via a War Table, which can be found in outposts, Quinjets, and the bridge of the Chimera Helicarrier. The Helicarrier becomes your home base and can be repaired and upgraded over time. It has personal quarters for each Super Hero, storage for your extra gear, fabrication machines for turning blueprints into new outfits or other cosmetics and more!

War Zone Mission Types

Our idea for War Zones came from a desire to have missions across diverse regions, and War Tables allows us to address threats globally. These regions vary from sprawling cities to dense forests and barren badlands. They also feature different times of day and weather, so missions in the same region will offer lots of variety. Additionally, Marvel’s Avengers features an array of mission types offering different rewards!

Iconic Missions

While Hero Missions are the campaign crafted, hero focused missions,we also have War Zone missions crafted as unique Hero stories which evolve the story of a specific Avenger and provide context to how they dealt with the fallout from A-Day. How does Tony feel about AIM repurposing his tech for their own ends? What are the ramifications of Hulk’s extended stay as the Big Green? Iconic outfits and powerful gear await at the end of a chain of Iconic Missions.

Faction Missions

In addition to reassembling the Avengers, players will help rebuild outposts for their allies. SHIELD suffered greatly after the disbanding of the Avengers, and the Resistance formed as a direct result of AIMs increasingly authoritarian activity worldwide. Players can take part in missions to provide these factions intel, supplies, and defend them from AIM attacks. Even cooler, the Helicarrier becomes populated by members of these factions who want to help in the fight against AIM. Faction leaders will also give out missions as part of the ongoing conflict in the post-campaign world and provide faction-specific rewards.

Drop Zones

Drop Zones are short missions with a single objective, such as defending allies or sabotaging an AIM structure.

Vaults

Vaults are large explorable spaces that take some leg-work to uncover. To access a vault you first have to locate the coordinates from hidden SHIELD caches around the world. Once you’ve found the entrance, you must fight your way inside and breach the vault before you reap the rewards.

Hives

Hives are AIM strongholds located throughout the world, the Avengers must uncover their location and fight their way through and a gauntlet of increasingly challenging AIM defenses in order to disable them.

Villain Sector

Villain Sector missions culminate with a boss fight, such as notable Marvel villains working in tandem with AIM, or one of the organization’s extra-deadly constructs.

In related news, Crystal Dynamics have released a ton of news for the upcoming superhero title, so if you missed on out on the livestreamed event, then I’d suggest checking it on here on gameranx. We received a brand new story trailer showcasing the main villain of the upcoming game — MODOK. We also received an 8-minute gameplay demo showcasing Thor in action. Check out more Marvel’s Avengers news right here!

Marvel’s Avengers is now set to release on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia platforms. Are you excited for the upcoming game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog