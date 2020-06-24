Iron Man VR Behind the Scene Trailer Focuses on Tinkering on the Suit With Tony Stark

Developers Camouflaj has took to the PlayStation Blog to release yet another trailer for their upcoming VR title, Marvel’s Iron Man.

The new trailer is a behind the scenes trailer, where we get to see the developers discussing a gameplay portion that players will be experiencing once the game launches this Summer. As you can tell from the trailer’s titles, players will get to learn more about Tony and the man behind the iconic suit.

Players will tinker with Iron Man’s suit, making simple modifications, to more complex ones. This is where players will learn more about Tony, and a ton of story content will be revealed.

Check out the latest trailer for Marvel’s Iron Man VR down below:

Hi everyone! My name is Yara Abou Samra and I am a producer at Camouflaj working on Marvel’s Iron Man VR. I’m looking forward to the game’s July 3 release date when you all can suit up as Iron Man and revel in this PlayStation VR* exclusive game. In the meantime, please let me tell you about one aspect of the game we haven’t spoken about: Tony Stark’s garage and what you can do in it! Early on in development, the team at Camouflaj knew that bringing the iconic garage into virtual reality would be essential. We knew it had to be a place where players could get the full-fantasy of the inventor, Tony Stark. We wanted the garage to empower players to tinker with and upgrade their suit and get more powerful as they got deeper into the campaign, looking stylish along the way.

In related news, developer Camouflaj has been sharing a ton of great news about the highly anticipated Iron Man VR title. We here at gameranx has been covering everything related to the game, which you can check out right here!

Today the developers also detailed an inside look at the pre-order bonuses, digital deluxe, and special editions of the game. Learn more about the Iron Man VR special editions right here!

After receiving multiple delays, Iron Man VR is finally back on track and will release this summer on July 3, 2020. Are you excited to suit up as Iron Man? Let us know in the comments below!

