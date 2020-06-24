SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated Launch Trailer is Filled With Epic Nostalgic Memories

Developer Purple Lamp Studios and publisher THQ Nordic has released the official launch trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and as expected, its pretty epic!

It’s crazy to see Spongebob return to the gaming scene and to boot it is one of his best titles. SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is a remastered version of the cult classic title that launched back 2003. The launch trailer is filled with epic nolstagic memories for fans of the series, you’re going to want to check this one out!

Check out the launch trailer for SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated down below:

The cult-classic has been faithfully remade in all of its spongetastic splendor! In addition to high-end visuals, modern resolutions and carefully polished gameplay, players can look forward to all new content that didn’t make the original game release. The first-ever SpongeBob co-op multiplayer experience will also be introduced in Rehydrated. After all, who would SpongeBob be without his best friends?

The long-awaited arrival of the remaster port for the game on current generation of consoles is here and both long-time fans of the franchise as well as newcomers to the game, are jumping in joy. And judging from early reviews on the game, developer Purple Lamp did a pretty good job on bringing back such a nostalgic title!

However, its not just complete praise for the game, while some critics love the remaster port, some find it terrible. If you’re on the fence of whether or not you should pick it up, perhaps our review roundup will give you the guidance you’re looking for; click here!

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated is now available for all platforms. Are you planning on picking up the epic remastered port? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube