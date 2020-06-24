Iron Man VR Pre-Order Bonuses and Digital Deluxe Edition Detailed

Developer Camoflaj has took to the PlayStation Blog to detail the upcoming editions of their highly anticipated superhero title – -Iron Man VR.

The developers note that there are two editions of the game, the standard pre-order edition and a digital deluxe. Both editions will come with there own seperate set of goodies, and for a relatively good price, players will get a ton of extras including deco armor suites, research points, and much more.

Check out the special editions of the game for Iron Man VR down below:

Digital Deluxe Edition: $49.99 USD MSRP/$59.99 CAD MSRP (Digital only)

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Game

4 Deluxe Edition Deco Armors (Golden Avenger, Black Centurion, Sun Stinger, Stealth Armor)

12 Research Points – Research Points are gained by analyzing combat data from Iron Man’s performance in the field. This research and analysis allows Friday to develop new technology (weapons and augments) for the Impulse Suit. Use these Research Points to unlock some weapons and augments early and customize to play style.

Marvel’s Iron Man VR Digital Deluxe Soundtrack

Digital Deluxe Edition Iron Man PS4 Theme

Pre-Order Bonuses:

4 Custom Armor Decos (Origin Armor, Vintage Armor, Silver Centurion Armor, & Ultraviolet Armor) Marvel’s Iron Man VR Dynamic PS4 theme



In related news, developers Camouflaj has took to the PlayStation Blog to release yet another trailer for their upcoming VR title, Marvel’s Iron Man.

The new trailer is a behind the scenes trailer, where we get to see the developers discussing a gameplay portion that players will be experiencing once the game launches this Summer. As you can tell from the trailer’s titles, players will get to learn more about Tony and the man behind the iconic suit. Learn more about the new trailer right here!

After receiving multiple delays, Iron Man VR is finally back on track and will release this summer on July 3, 2020. Are you excited to suit up as Iron Man? Let us know in the comments below!

source: PS Blog