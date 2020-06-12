PlayStation 5 Should Cool Quietly 

Sony may eliminate the overbearing fan noise we normally have to endure with most consoles. It seems that noise is just the necessary evil we have to deal with when consoles attempt to cool down the system. We’re not sure just how the next-generation platforms compare when it comes to overall sound noise, but just yesterday we got our first glimpse of the PlayStation 5. The video game console is a big change up to the overall design we’re used to seeing. It’s seemingly a larger unit that features a unique design with fins that protrude outwards from the console unit itself.

These fins will seemingly help with cooling and while we’ve seen some fans already point out that the console may prove problematic when trying to clear out dust from the vents, it will apparently be quiet regardless. In a recent post from The Guardian, the publication was able to get a quote from Simon Rutter, Sony’s EVP. According to Simon, the cooling system for the PlayStation 5 will feature less fan noise.

We’re uncertain just how this console will be able to supply airflow exactly as we’re only just now getting our first look at the console unit, but this unique design may help elevate heat and bring in some fresh cool air the system will need to run efficiently. Still, this is not the first time we’re hearing about the cooling system for the PlayStation 5. In the hardware breakdown from Sony’s Mark Cerny, the cooling system was mentioned to be a high-performance solution that would likely appeal to owners.

For now, these are all just statements as we’ll have to wait and see just how the console holds up compared to the Xbox Series X and the current-generation platforms when the system releases this holiday season. In other news, Sony recently held a PlayStation 5 stream which you can get a breakdown of all the video games that were announced right here.

Source: The Guardian