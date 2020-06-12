Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Reveal Trailer is Even Better With What’s Up Danger Song

One of the biggest announcements to come out from the Future of Gaming event is Insomniac Game’s upcoming Spider-Man title — Miles Morales!

The trailer was epic, it had our first ever look at Miles Morales new Spider suit, Morales Spider powers, and a new redesign for Miles which looks amazing! There’s really no other way to make the trailer better right? Wrong, Twitter user @zukotargayen managed to make it even cooler!

Zukotargayen overlayed the iconic song from Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse’ What’s Up Danger. The song amplifies the trailer 10x better and it makes it so much cooler, if you’re excited for the game, you will definitely will have to check it out!

Check out the epic What’s Up Danger Spider-Man: Miles Morales trailer overview down below:

PS5 Spider-Man Miles Morales except it’s What’s Up Danger pic.twitter.com/rbSyMy69qC — dani! (@zukotargayen) June 11, 2020

During Sony’s Future of Gaming event yesterday, the publisher announced some pretty awesome titles, one of which is the upcoming Miles Morales Spider-Man title. However, ever since

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release this Holiday season for the PlayStation 5. Stay tuned to gameranx for the latest news about the upcoming title.