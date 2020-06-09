Far Cry 6 Rumors Claim We’re Leaving North America Setting Behind

2020 has been quite the eventful year without actually having any events to attend. There was a massive health pandemic outbreak that sparked places all over the world to go indoors, stay away from gathering together, and mainly quarantined until the pandemic blows over. This has also sparked so many events to get cancelled this year. Arguably the biggest was the E3 video game expo that happens annually.

E3 tends to bring out a ton of different big-name video game announcements. We get an outlook of what video game titles are in the works and should be coming out in the near future. Of course, with that said, the event was cancelled due to the virus leaving several big-name publishers and developers to unveil their upcoming releases. Some of those companies have since stated that they will hold stream events to further showcase content coming out soon, though that’s not stopping rumors from pouring out on what was supposed to be announced or is slated to be unveiled soon.

The latest rumor we’re referring to is regarding Far Cry 6. There has been a report from GameReactor that claims the next installment to Far Cry is leaving North America and will be going to a new location. If you don’t recall, Far Cry 5 took place in a small county in America, and while it wasn’t the most well-received installment for fans, it happened to be one of the best selling overall.

At any rate, it’s not surprising to hear Far Cry 6 will take place in a different area as each installment follows a new storyline and area for players to enjoy. What that storyline and place will be is still a mystery as nothing has been officially unveiled quite yet. However, the rumor does suggest its a game releasing this fiscal year so we may see some information come out soon.

Source: GameReactor