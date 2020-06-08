Sony PlayStation 5 Stream Event Scheduled For June 11

You likely recall last week when Sony was slated to hold a stream for the PlayStation 5. It was a stream that was dedicated to the next-generation of video games however a lot has happened since the announcement. While the streams are being held due to the coronavirus, a new civil rights movement in America has prevented several scheduled events to play out. Instead, most companies took their schedules down to allow voices to be heard. For those waiting on the PlayStation 5 event, it looks like you won’t have to wait much longer.

A new ad from the official Twitch website unveiled the Sony PlayStation 5 event will be taking place this week. Apparently, we are going to see the stream happen on Twitch this June 11th at 4 PM EST. Again, much like the original announcement, the ads and hype information don’t indicate just what games we will be seeing at this stream though being one of the first streams dedicated to the PlayStation 5 for a consumer standpoint, we imagine it will be loaded with goods.

Still, this will leave some consumers wondering about the console platform itself. We have yet to see the design of the PlayStation 5 and with that, we are left out on the features it may have. Furthermore, there is a big movement lately when it comes to streaming video game content and it would be interesting to see if any new innovations may be coming for the PlayStation Now service. At any rate, we will simply have to wait and see when the next stream for the PlayStation 5 will be after we get our game highlight event.

Furthermore, we are waiting to see the official announcement from Sony on the event but still for an ad to be placed on Twitch, it’s likely an announcement coming soon. In terms of when you can get your hands on a PlayStation 5, the console is slated to come out this holiday season.

Source: IGN