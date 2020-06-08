DMCA Notices Flood Twitch Channels

Twitch has been a popular source for not only receiving content from entertainers but to also showcase your own gameplay or content. It’s a free service where individuals can log online and craft up a show or a means to connect with others. We’ve seen plenty of streamers blossom online through Twitch and even massive communities join in and make some great friendships. However, Twitch is still a regulated website and while it’s been relaxed with music being played, a new wave of DMCA notices are threatening channels with bans.

There have been several issues when it comes to Twitch and its guidelines. One of the bigger issues had been about clothing. Twitch had to go back and forth on what they deemed appropriate whether it be the clothes a streamer is wearing, body painting, cosplays, to even artwork. However, the latest big trend in controversy for Twitch is music. Now there have been guidelines established online when it comes to music, but still, things have been pretty easy going.

The guidelines indicate what music can be enjoyed on stream and it seems that anything is available as long as it’s no the center focus. Furthermore, there is not much known about what happens when music is hit after being used in a video game. Right now, there are countless DMCA notices for clips over the years on a wide variety of channels and there’s not much in terms of a solution to fix this.

Past archived clips are not easily available to delete and certain channels are hit with multiple strikes which could threaten a ban. While Twitch has stated they are aware of the problem and working on a way to make deleting clips easier, it’s still left with plenty of concern for those that can’t wait much longer before they are banned.

📢 This week, we've had a sudden influx of DMCA takedown requests for clips with background music from 2017-19. If you’re unsure about rights to audio in past streams, we advise removing those clips. We know many of you have large archives, and we're working to make this easier. — Twitch Support (@TwitchSupport) June 8, 2020

Source: Twitter