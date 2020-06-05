343 Industries Job Listing Indicates A New Halo Project Is In The Works

One of the most popular exclusive franchises owned by Microsoft is Halo. The series has been a console seller and one that continues to see new installment releases into the market ever since it originally launched on the Xbox console. Years later and we’re all patiently waiting for the release of Halo Infinite, the next installment to the long running series. However, a new job listing could indicate that another project may be in the works.

343 Industries is apparently looking for a new Senior Producer to help work on a new project set within the Halo universe. The job listing of course doesn’t offer any description on just what this project may be other than that the employee will be a member of the Core Services team. This listing description was spotted on the official Careers page for Microsoft and it has generated quite a bit of attention.

At the moment, we know that 343 Industries is working on their next installment, Halo Infinite and that we’re also slowly getting installments from the Halo: The Master Chief Collection on the PC platform. Apparently, that is not the only thing being developed or gearing towards development from the studio. For now, we don’t know what this next game could be about although perhaps playing Halo Infinite will give us some clues.

We could see a new spin-off for the franchise or perhaps even a brand new Halo installment for a different genre. There are endless possibilities so for now, we’ll have to wait and see just what 343 Industries opts to showcase for fans in the future. In the meantime, what do you hope to see come out from the studio but based in the Halo universe?

Source: Microsoft