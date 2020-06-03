Activision Delays Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season 4, Says “Now is Not the Time”

Activision has taken to twitter to announce that Modern Warfare’s Season 4 and Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7 has been delayed.

The delay comes about at the moment due to America’s recent events of injustice and inequality. Activision states that “Now is not the time” when referring to Call of Duty’s latest season. The tweet goes on to state that “Right now it’s time for those speaking up for equality, justice, and change to be seen and heard.”

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 4 and Mobile Season 7 has been delayed indefinitely. However, check back here at Gameranx for the newest updates of Call of Duty’s latest season.

Early last week a brand new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare trailer has been released, one which catches players up with the story and reveals a new warzone playable character. Read our full article here.

Ultimately, gaming is not a priority and Activision has absolutely made the right decision with this delay. Now is not the time for new video game content, but the time for the voices of those speaking up for equality and justice to be heard.

Source: Call of Duty Twitter