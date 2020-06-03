The Next Chapter of Destiny 2 Will be Revealed Next Week

Bungie has revealed that the next chapter of Destiny 2 will be unveiled on June 9, 2020.

Destiny players will be delighted to hear that new content is indeed on the way and you’ll found out more about next week over at Bungie. As of right now, there isn’t much known about this new chapter, however, players can expect new content in the return of Europa map.

A new teaser trailer has been released, which has been linked down below for your viewing:

Coordinates received. The future of Destiny 2 arrives.



June 9 // 9AM PT



🔺 https://t.co/003kheRMmX pic.twitter.com/9lV2l7Snvp — Destiny 2 (@DestinyTheGame) June 3, 2020

If the teaser is anything to base off, it seems as though the Drifter will be returning to Europa. However, players will have to wait until next week to confirm exactly what this all means in terms of the next chapter of the game.

The next chapter in Destiny 2 will be revealed on June 9, 2020, at 9 AM PDT. Be sure to tune into the reveal stream at the time listed to find out the news as it is being revealed.

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Bungie.net