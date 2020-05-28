Blair Witch Creeps its way Onto Nintendo Switch Consoles this June

Blair Witch will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on June 25, Bloober Team has announced in a new launch date reveal trailer.

The new creepy reveal date trailer offers players an ominous voiceover to prepare players for the dangers that await them in the Black Hills Forest. Bloober Team has announced that Nintendo Switch users won’t have to wait much longer as the game is arriving on June 25, 2020.

Blair Witch is Bloober Team’s latest stab at the survival horror sub-genre and it definitely does not disappoint. Blair Witch takes place two years after the original 1994 movie and follows a former police officer named Ellis Lynch who is searching for a nine-year-old boy named Peter Shannon.

It doesn’t take long before things take a turn for the worst and the forest begins to make officer Lynch paranoid. A blend of reality and evil begins to blur as Lynch must do all in his power to find and rescue this boy in this psychological thriller-horror title.

Blair Witch launches on Nintendo Switch consoles on June 25, 2020.

Source: Bloober Team