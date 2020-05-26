Quantic Dream Claims They Have Exciting New Projects In The Works

Detroit: Become Human

Quantic Dream is a pretty well know video game development studio. Of course, over the years since they’ve been established, the studio has mainly been known for their PlayStation exclusives. In recent years, the latest releases from the studio had been Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls, and Detroit: Become Human. While the three have been on the PlayStation 4 for a good while now in terms of current-generation platforms, the trio also found its way on the PC platform.

This came after the development studio received some investments that allowed the team to work independently. As a result, the games made their way from Sony and were positioned on the PC platform through Epic Games Store. Of course, since the studio had been working on their own, it’s been known for a good while that Quantic Dream was going to be developing some unique genre titles compared to what they have put into the market in the past.

Likewise, the studio had been working as a publisher. Currently, no projects either developed or published by Quantic Dream have come out just yet, but it does look like we may see this studio start bringing out projects in the near future. This news comes from a recent livestream event that happened from the studio which featured Guillaume de Fondaumiere and David Cage. The duo talked about how the studio is still very much a game development studio, but they have some new and exciting projects in the works right now.

Unfortunately, nothing was unveiled just yet, but we do know that there will be some reveal soon. In the meantime, it looks like there is plenty of content being worked on from the studio even though most of the world is still very much enduring a lockdown. Perhaps we could see something come out soon as a reveal, but there’s plenty of unknowns right now on when certain businesses are able to go back into work.

Source: Twinfinite