Minecraft Dungeons: Everything You Need To Know Before You Buy | FAQ

Minecraft Dungeons is an all-ages dungeon-crawler where you and your friends fight through hordes of Minecraft mobs while collecting the best possible loot. It’s a gentle little game that isn’t exactly designed for hardcore players, and it is totally splitting the review scores. If you’re not totally sure whether to buy or not, we’ve put together a quick inventory detailing literally everything you need to know about this game — how long it takes to beat, features you should know about, and future updates.

Minecraft Dungeons is a very different take on the familiar formula. Instead of farming for materials and building to survive, you’ll be hacking-and-slashing through dungeons full of new monsters and mobs. It’s a game with your friends in-mind, and playing together is incredibly easy. You can also customize your loadouts with special enchantments to become a powerhouse of epic proportions.











What Is Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons is a simplified action-RPG, where you explore randomly generated dungeons from a top-down perspective. You’ll cut down Minecraft-inspired enemies and collect lots of loot, constantly upgrading your character with new armor, weapons, and abilities.

Pick your role and join friends for local or online co-op. As a simple Minecraft Villager, you’ll power-up over several hours of fast-paced combat and face off against the evil Arch-Illager.

Can I Build In Minecraft Dungeons?

Minecraft Dungeons is all about battling mobs and looting. There are no building or crafting mechanics in the game currently.

It seems like a huge oversight, but this game is designed to be accessible and simple for beginners — even players that are unfamiliar with Minecraft.

How Much Does It Cost?

The standard edition is $20 — and the Heroic Edition is $30. The Heroic Edition is an upgrade over the base game, and includes new skins, a chicken pet, and access to two future paid DLC packs.

The game is also available on the Xbox Game Pass which costs $9.99 per month. The Xbox Game Pass is available on both console and PC.

What Platforms Is Minecraft Dungeons Available On?

Minecraft Dungeons is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One & Nintendo Switch — basically, everyone can play it.

How Long Does It Take To Beat?

Minecraft Dungeons takes about 3-4 hours to complete on your first playthrough. That sounds short, but if you’re aiming to 100% complete the game, it’ll take more like 5 hours.

Can I Play With Friends?

Yes, Minecraft Dungeons supports 1-4 players on all platforms. All platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch) can play with multiple friends on the same screen. You’ll just need extra controllers.

Will Add-Ons Be Free?

Mojang has announced by free future updates and paid DLC add-ons. Two DLC packs are planned — these will likely be story expansions with new dungeons and loot. The paid DLC packs are included in the Heroic Edition.

Free updates may include a Level Editor and PVP. Crossplay is also promised, but the details of these modes — and when they might be released, is currently unknown.

How Long Will Microsoft Support Minecraft Dungeons?

The short answer is: nobody knows. It all depends on how successful Minecraft Dungeons is.

Many players are expressing worry that this game won’t get the long-term support it deserves, but many games exist just to be played, enjoyed, and moved on from. This might not be the massive experience that the original Minecraft became — it all depends on what you’re looking to get out of the game.

What Is The End-Game Content?

After completing the story, new difficulty tiers will become available for players to repeat procedurally-generated challenges and earn better loot with their character. You’ll be able to access secret missions from your main camp — from here you can jump into higher Power Level dungeons and fight massive bosses for the best loot possible.

Still have questions about Minecraft Dungeons? We’ll try to answer with more guides on Gameranx!