New Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Introduces Players to the Iconic Robocop

A new character trailer for Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath one that focuses on the impeccable force that is known as Robocop has been released.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the new character trailer focuses on who can be considered the biggest surprise when it comes to the latest addition to the Mortal Kombat 11 roster. Robocop’s character trailer does a great job of showcasing the immortal force as bits and pieces of the character’s abilities are shown and they look fantastic. As expected when it comes to Mortal Kombat, Robocop’s move set is looking brutal as can be.

In related news, earlier this week a new video has been released and has the matchup of the century. Robocop squares off against The Terminator in this battle of the ages and the ending will not disappoint. Check out the full video here.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC pack arrives on May 26, 2020, for all platforms. The new expansion is set to bring a slew of new content including new storylines, characters, and much more. Earlier this week a new trailer showcasing ‘friendships’ finishers has been released and it is a certain change of pace for sure

Source: Mortal Kombat 11 Youtube