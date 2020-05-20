Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Latest Trailer has Robocop Squaring off Against Terminator

A new Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath gameplay video showcasing Robocop’s abilities and move sets has been released.

Check out the new gameplay down below:

The new video showcases a fight for the century. Two 80s Cyborgs square off with only one of them being lucky to walk away. Robocop vs Terminator is certainly an entertaining fight, with fans get a good look at Robocop’s move set which looks brutal as always. Without spoiling anything, Robocop’s fatality move is epic on a massive scale, featuring the likes of ED 209.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC pack arrives on May 26, 2020, for all platforms. The new expansion is set to bring a slew of new content including new storylines, characters, and much more. Earlier this week a new trailer showcasing ‘friendships’ finishers has been released and it is a certain change of pace for sure.

NeatheRealm Studios have been steadily releasing new content for the upcoming expansion yesterday reintroducing players to Fujin. The new character trailer introduces players to a brand new, revamped character who is looking badass. Watch the trailer here.

Source: Mortal Kombat 11 Youtube