Overwatch Anniversary Receives New Update, Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

Blizzard has been celebrating its fourth anniversary of their critically acclaimed hero multiplayer shooter title — Overwatch and they have been announcing some pretty cool things.

One of the announcements that were made was that Blizzard issued a new update for the game. The latest update is now available to download and apply on all platforms. Thankfully the developers detailed the full set of patch notes as there are a bunch of great changes including general fixes, character-based changes, and much more!

Check out the full detailed patch notes for Overwatch down below:

GENERAL UPDATES

Feature Update: Improved Communications Wheel

Added many more communication options so you can customize your interactions in Overwatch! To help you pick your favorites, go to Options, then Controls and scroll down to the Communication Wheel section. From here, you can choose from one of 26 different options for each sector of the wheel. You can change out your choices and swap around their positions within the wheel. Now, you can still tell your team “I Need Healing,” but you can also tell them you are “On My Way” so they should “Press the Attack!”

New options are now available to customize the Communications Wheel

Shortcuts are now customizable; pick from a set of 26 different communication options

Additional keybindings are now available to support more voiceover lines

We’ve changed how communication wheel throttling works in the game. You can use up to 3 communication wheel actions in rapid succession but there is now a delay between subsequent communications (similar to how Tracer’s blink ability works in the game)

Feature Update: Patch Notes In-Client

Players are now be able to read about the latest changes to Overwatch from within the game. We wanted to players across all platforms to have convenient access to this information, and it’s now easier than ever to stay up-to-date.

Selecting the Patch Notes button on the main menu will display the patch notes in the client, and no longer requires a separate web browser

Patch Notes will show as “new” whenever a game update is available

Custom Games Updates

Existing Share Codes can now be re-uploaded with new Custom Game Settings (requires same original owner) Developer Comment: When choosing to create a share code for your Custom Game Settings, we’ve added the option to re-upload the new settings to an existing share code (assuming the owner is the same). This should make it easier for content creators to update existing modes, even if the codes have already been shared. Note: One may also re-upload settings to a code that has expired (assuming the owner is the same), and the share code will become valid again.

Skirmish can now override which Control Points are valid on Control Maps

General

Players will now receive an in-game notice thanking them for their cheat report when their report has resulted in an action

Added buttons to Control map dropships to allow players to reset basketballs

Play of the Game – Retuned a number of scoring factors to emphasize more active participation in fights

COMPETITIVE UPDATES

Competitive Deathmatch Season 3 has begun! Now through June 10, 2020, compete in Competitive 8-player free for all Deathmatch to earn a rank and rewards.

HERO UPDATES

ANA

Biotic Rifle

General

Healing reduced from 75 to 70

ASHE

The Viper

Secondary Fire

Now reaches max zoom halfway through Ashe’s aim down sights, instead of at its conclusion

BASTION

Configuration: Sentry

Spread decreased 10%

Shots until max spread reduction lowered from 60 to 40

Self-Repair

Resource drain rate increased 20%

Healing per second increased from 75 to 90

D.VA

Restored functionality allowing D.Va to maintain her current aim pitch when de-meching

DOOMFIST

Seismic Slam

Can now hold down the Ability 2 button to use Seismic Slam as soon as able (and valid, if using the aerial version)

When landing very close or on top of enemies, the enemy will be pushed in front/away from Doomfist slightly, instead of sometimes having then end up beside/behind Doomfist

Aerial Seismic Slam no longer has a slight acceleration time, which should make it arrive at the destination more reliably

ECHO

Reduced the height of Echo’s head hit volume

JUNKRAT

Frag Launcher

Primary Fire

Projectiles maintain slightly more velocity on ricochet

Concussion Mine

Projectile speed increased from 20 to 25

Ricochet distance off of enemy players greatly reduced

Total Mayhem

Bomb detonation time reduced from 1 sec to 0.7

Bombs spread increased 50%

MEI

Cryo-Freeze

Now behaves like Mei’s Ice Wall when it comes to interactions. Cryo-Freeze will block line of sight and collision in much the same way

MERCY

Caduceus Staff

Primary Fire

Healing per second increased from 50 to 55

MOIRA

Biotic Orb

Damage radius reduced from 5 to 4 meters

Projectile speed increased from 16 to 20

Projectile duration reduced from 10 to 7 seconds

REINHARDT

Reduced the height of Reinhardt’s head hit volume, making it harder to hit him in the head from behind

ZENYATTA

Orb of Discord

Damage amplification increased from 25% to 30%

WORKSHOP UPDATES

New Workshop Features

Allow strings to be stored as variables

Allow no string reevaluation in Create HUD Text, Create In-World Text, and Set Objective Description

Added Player Dealt Knockback and Player Received Knockback Events

Conditions and actions are now displayed using C-style syntax. This new syntax is used when copying to text, and both new and old syntaxes are supported when pasting from text.

Nulls at the end of a String or Custom String value are no longer displayed (or required when pasting from text).

Adjusted syntax coloring for conditions and actions to make it more consistent.

Relaxed type restrictions, allowing Boolean values (such as Compare) to be used where numbers are expected, and vice versa.

Added support for the new communication types to related actions and values.

Added nighttime versions of the Workshop Island and Workshop Expanse maps.

New Workshop Actions

Break

Continue

Set Crouch Enabled

Set Melee Enabled

Set Jump Enabled

Declare Round Draw

Set Ability Cooldown

Cancel Primary Action

New Workshop Values

Is Meleeing

Is Jumping

Event Direction

Button

Event Ability

Ability Cooldown

Ability Icon String

Array

If-Then-Else

BUG FIXES

General

Fixed a bug that could allow voice lines from opposing teams to be heard at Hero Select screens on certain maps

Fixed a bug where some arcade game modes were not storing or displaying stats correctly

Custom Game Filter – Changed the custom game filter “Only Show Games with Space For Party” in 2 ways:

The names have been changed to be more descriptive: “on” is now “room in game” and “include in queue” is now “room in lobby”. “off” is still “off”

The filter’s default has been changed to “room in game” (previously “on”) instead of “off”

Fixed a bug that caused per-hero Friendly Outline settings to not apply properly in some cases

Maps

Busan

MEKA Base: Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to traslocate to an unintended location near the capture point

Downtown: Fixed a bug that allowed Sombra to place her translocator in several unintended locations

Havana

Fixed a bug that prevented Genji and Hanzo from consistently being able to wall climb in several locations near point A

King’s Row

Fixed a bug that caused Orisa’s Protective Barrier to fall through the floor when deployed at a specific spot close to Point B

Heroes

Baptiste

Fixed a bug where people could stand on immortality field

Immortality Field can no longer be exploited by swapping heroes to reset the cooldown

Doomfist

Fixed a visual issue with Doomfist’s primary fire animation while in a Graviton Surge

Fixed a bug where McCree’s roll could cause Uppercut to not lift him to the correct height

Fixed a bug where hitting Sombra with Rocket Punch would not put hack on cooldown if she was using it at the time

Fixed an animation pop when doing an aerial slam at certain range

Holding secondary ability will now also trigger the ground version of Seismic Slam when it becomes valid

Fixed a bug where sometimes Seismic Slam would not trigger if Doomfist was on a slippery surface

D.Va

Fixed a bug that caused D.Va to not gain full health when spawning into her mech in Total Mayhem

Echo

Fixed a bug where some effects caused by Duplicated heroes were not always removing themselves after 3 seconds

Fixed a bug where an Amplification Matrix wouldn’t boost damage during the 3 second linger window after Duplicate ended

Fixed a bug that caused a Graviton Surge created by clone Echo to stop displaying visual effects when Duplicate ends

Fixed a bug causing Echo to be credited with a “Double Kill” on a single kill, when playing with a damage scalar > 100%

Fixed a bug where kills done by cloned heroes after Duplicate had ended were not counting towards the Duplicated Kills stat

Fixed a bug where the Hacked effect on health packs that were hacked by an Echo Duplicating a Sombra would be colored wrong after her ultimate ended

Fixed a bug where Sticky Bombs could sometimes deal damage through shields

Fixed a bug where after using Call Mech, a Duplicated D.Va would use incorrect voice lines

Genji

When Genji reflects Reinhardt’s firestrike, it will now swap team coloration from Reinhardt’s POV

Fixed a bug where Genji did not receive credit for kills done by a deflected Hanzo Dragonstrike

Mei

Fixed a bug where enemy Mei’s Icewall would appear the incorrect color in FFA modes

Fixed interactions between friendly Mei’s Cryo-Freeze and various abilities

Mercy

Fixed a bug that caused player nameplates to be invisible when Mercy’s beam target is afflicted by Ana’s Biotic Grenade and ally colorblind colors is enabled

Fixed a bug where Mercy could lose ultimate charge in custom games with a damage scalar under 100%

Torbjörn

Fixed a bug allowing turrets to be teleported into invalid locations in rare instances

Zarya

Fixed a bug where Zarya’s bubble doesn’t purge the visual effects of someone hit by a Venom Mine

Zenyatta

Fixed a bug that could cause a pink object to appear at the top of the screen for Zenyatta while wearing his Zen-nakji skin

Workshop

Fixed a bug where values were often being counted multiple times towards a script’s total element count

OVERWATCH RETAIL PATCH NOTES – MAY 6, 2020

BUG FIXES

Heroes

Echo

Fixed a bug where Echo could end Duplicate with some pre-existing Ultimate Charge

In related news, Blizzard celebrated the four year anniversary of Overwatch, with a new limited timed event called Overwatch Anniversary kicked off yesterday with new cosmetics, weekly rewards, and much much more. Learn more about the new event right here.

Overwatch is now available to play on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Are you enjoying the long-running hero-based multiplayer shooter? Let us know in the comments below!

