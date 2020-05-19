Celebrate Overwatch’s Four Year Anniversary With a New Limited-Time Event

To celebrate the four year anniversary of Overwatch, a new limited timed event called Overwatch Anniversary kicks off today with new cosmetics, weekly rewards, and much much more.

Check out the festive trailer down below:

“We’re commemorating Overwatch’s fourth anniversary with a party of epic proportions. Join us to unlock new cosmetics, earn weekly rewards, and play your favorite seasonal brawls. “

“Want to get your hands on some epic loot? Log in to earn a Legendary Anniversary Loot Box, which contains at least one legendary item. Overwatch Anniversary ends on June 9. “

As mentioned above the new event is a limited-time, with it kicking off today, May 19, and will run through and conclude on June 9. The new event will see a slew of new rewards including fan-favorite seasonal events such as Mei’s Christmas special snowball fights and Summer Games soccer-mode.

The new event starts today, so gather your buddies and load up Overwatch and let the celebration begin. What are your thoughts on this new event? Let u know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Microsoft Youtube