New DOOM Eternal Trailer Hypes the Arrival of Update 1 [Video]

Bethesda has released a new trailer hyping up the arrival of DOOM Eternal’s very first set of new content, called “Update 1”.

Check out the exciting trailer down below:

The new update is here and fans are excited to dive into the game’s latest content drop. Update 1 is free for all and will bring a variety of new features to the game including Metals Event, Empowered Demons, Single-player campaign updates, Battlemode balance changes, and much more. To read the full set of features being added to the game, you can head over to Bethesda’s detailed forum post.

DOOM Eternal was a huge hit among fans and critics alike. The sequel manages to bring something new to the table, all the while paying respects to the simple, FPS it once was. The game has been receiving immaculate review scores and to sum all those reviews up, Bethesda has made an accolades trailer for the game. You can read and watch the trailer right here.

DOOM Eternal Update 1 is out now on all platforms.

Source: PlayStation Youtube