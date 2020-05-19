Latest Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Trailer Re-Introduces Players to Fujin

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC is scheduled to release next week and to continue to build anticipation for the new content, NeatheRealm Studios has released a new character trailer.

Check out the new trailer down below:

The new trailer introduces players to Fujin, God of Wind, and the protector of the Earth Realm. Fujin was first introduced to players in Mortal Kombat 4, where he was featured in the game’s roster. Some might remember Fujin as Raiden’s brother and the last surviving gods of the earth.

The new character trailer introduces players to a brand new, revamped character who is looking badass. During the trailer narrated by none other than Johnny Cage, fans are met with a tease of some abilities and by the look of it, Fujin will not disappoint.

Earlier this week, a new trailer promoting friendships rather than fatalities have been released. Instead of brutally murdering your opponent with a fatality, they are taking a more friendly approach and offering friendships. The great news is that the Friendship finishers will be coming to the game next week and will be free for all. Read the full story here.

