The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle Receives New Gameplay Trailer

A brand new gameplay trailer for The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle has been released

Check it out down below:

“Every choice you make affects your community—and their choices affect you too! From the power sources you rely on to how you design your home to the Neighborhood Action Plans you vote for, even the smallest changes can have a huge impact. Will you go green or embrace the swarms of flies? “

The new gameplay trailer gives fans a tease as to what to expect when it comes to the latest expansion pack. Players will be able to reduce, reuse, and recycle, and far beyond that. Players will also be able to create an environmental community in which promotes better clean lands and much more. In addition, upgrade your home, make eco-friendly projects, use your voice, and most importantly change the world in this new expansion pack!

The Sims 4 Eco Lifestyle is out on June 5 on all platforms will cost $39.99. For those who want to pre-order the pack early, can do so right here.

Source: The Sims Youtube