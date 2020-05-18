Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Latest Trailer Focuses on Friendship Finishers

On the way to the release of Aftermath expansion, today, NeatheRealm Studios has released a brand new trailer focusing on Friendship finishers.

Check out the new ‘Friendships’ trailer down below:

The new Friendships trailer shows off a rather different side of these characters. Instead of brutally murdering your opponent with a fatality, they are taking a more friendly approach and offering friendships. The great news is that the Friendship finishers will be coming to the game next week and will be free for all.

Mortal Kombat: Aftermath releases later this month on May 26 on all platforms and brings a slew of new content to the game. Aftermath brings a new story and a handful of playable characters including Robocop, Fujin, and Sheeva.

Perhaps the most shocking is the addition of Robocop, which is an awesome and perfectly fitting character to add to the roster. Finally, fans can now have the Terminator (T800) square off against Robocop, which is something that needs to happen in a Mortal Kombat game.

Source: Mortal Kombat Youtube