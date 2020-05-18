Epic Games Store Will Offer Small Refunds If A Recent Purchase Goes On Sale Afterwards

We’ve all been there before. You finally pull the trigger on a new video game title, only for it to go on sale shortly after. It’s a crummy feeling but that feeling may be a thing of the past at least on the Epic Games Store. Today we are finding out that Epic Games is offering players a refund for video game titles that were put on sale shortly after being purchased. This should help sway some players to purchase a game without the fear of losing out on a great deal later on. Of course, we’re still waiting to see some of the details of this partial refund process.

This news came out from an indie developer, Joshua Boggs, who alerted about any email he received from Epic Games Store. Apparently, after purchasing a game, the title was put on sale and that’s was prompted an automatic email to Joshua Boggs. According to the email, Epic Games Store was able to recognize that a game purchase was recently put on sale and from there the digital marketplace was able to offer a partial refund.

There’s still plenty of questions left unanswered. We don’t know if the refund will match the sale price or the time frame from when a game is purchased to when it’s put on sale. Still, this is likely some welcomed news for plenty of gamers out there. It looks like Epic Games is trying to really hammer in a great experience for consumers and developers.

Perhaps we will see Valve follow a similar policy for the Steam platform, though only time will tell. At any rate, what do you think of this new policy being implemented to the Epic Games Store? In other news regarding the Epic Games Store, a recent leak showcased what video game titles are coming out free in the next few weeks.

Whoa whoa what?! I’ve clearly been around for too long because I find this refund for a discount I missed on the ⁦@EpicGames⁩ store absolutely mind blowingly generous. This is incredible? pic.twitter.com/eHfcus5E0K — Joshua Boggs (@jboggsie) May 15, 2020

Source: Gamesradar