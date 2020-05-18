Photo Mode and New Missions Arrive Today in Nioh 2; First DLC Expansion Releasing in July

Nioh 2 has been a big hit from a sequel standpoint and developers Koi Tecmo promise to continue supporting it with new features and DLC.

Announced on a post on the PS Blog, developers Koi Tecmo has announced a slew of new content heading to Nioh 2. First, a Photo Mode alongside new nine new missions (Sub-missions / Twilight missions) will be added to the game. These new features will be included in the update that will be going live today, Monday, May 18.

Secondly, DLC expansions for Nioh 2 are on the way, and developers Koi Tecmo has detailed them today. There will be three sizable DLC expansions planned to release over the next several months. Players can expect new storylines, new yokai, ferocious new bosses, Guardian Spirits, new skills, and fresh armor to be added to the game.

The first of three expansions is scheduled to release starting on July 30. The expansion pack will be called “The Tengu’s Disciple” and as of the time of writing, details are scarce, however, fans can expect a plethora of new exciting content.

Nioh 2 is out now on all platforms with the latest addition of Photo Mode and new missions arriving today.

What are your thoughts on this news? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PS Blog