Ghost of Tsushima Pre-order Guide | Everything You Need To Know

Ghost of Tsushima takes players back into an ancient setting within Japan. The year is 1274 and the Samurai have been quickly taken out by the Khan forces that invaded the island. Jin is one of the very last samurai left and he must take down this seemingly unstoppable Khan force from destroying his home. With his samurai brothers fallen from the attacks, Jin quickly learns that the traditional ways of combat won’t save those he loved. Instead, our protagonist must become a ghost and use unconventional tactics to win this war.
Ghost of Tsushima
- Developer: Sucker Punch
- Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
- Platforms: PS4
- Release: July 17, 2020
Ghost of Tsushima Standard Edition
Standard Edition pre-order includes...
- Physical Copy / Digital Copy
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Dynamic Theme
- Jin Avatar
Physical Copy Pre-order $59.99 | Digital Copy Pre-Order $59.99
Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition
Digital Deluxe Edition pre-order includes...
- Digital Copy
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Dynamic Theme
- Jin Avatar
- 1 Technique Point
- Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
- Hero of Tsushima Skin Set
- Digital Mini Art Book
- Director’s Commentary
- Ghost of Tsushima Samurai Theme
Digital Deluxe Edition Pre-order $69.99
Ghost of Tsushima Special Edition
Special Edition pre-order includes...
- Physical Copy
- Digital Mini Soundtack
- Dynamic Theme
- Jin Avatar
- Steelbook Case
- 1 Technique Point
- Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
- Hero of Tsushima Skin Set
- Digital Mini Art Book
- Director’s Commentary
Special Edition Pre-order $69.99
Ghost of Tsushima Collector’s Edition
Collector's Edition pre-order includes...
- Physical Copy
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Dynamic Theme
- Jin Avatar
- Sakai Mask with Stand
- Cloth Map
- Sashimono
- Furoshiki
- Steelbook Case
- 48 Page Mini Art Book
- 1 Technique Point
- Charm of Hachiman’s Favor
- Hero of Tsushima Skin Set
- Director’s Commentary
- Samurai PS4 Dynamic Theme
Collector’s Edition Pre-order PlayStation $169.99
Collector’s Edition Pre-order Walmart $169.99
Collector’s Edition Pre-order GameStop $169.99
Collector’s Edition Pre-order Best Buy $169.99