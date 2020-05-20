The Wonderful 101: Remastered – How To Unlock Bayonetta & More Secret Characters | Cheats Guide

The Wonderful 101: Remastered is now available on PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, freeing this fast-paced fan-favorite from the suffocating confines of the Nintendo WiiU. In Wonderful 101, you play as a brigade of henshin heroes working to save the world from intergalactic invaders. Yes, you’ll control an army of tiny characters using a variety of special super-sized moves. It takes a lot of getting used to, but it’s worth the investment.

Adding characters to your ever-expanding roster is one of the most fun parts of the game. And after completing the story, it’s possible to earn even more secret characters — including cameos from Bayonetta, strange side-heroes, and even some of the villains. To do it, you’ll need a whole lot of in-game currency, and some secret codes.

Secret Unlockable Characters

To unlock sets of secret characters, you’ll need to input a code in secret sections of the game. Once you input the code, you’ll need to purchase the character set for a huge price — so you’ll need to save your points! Secret characters can only be purchased after completing the game on any difficulty level.

Once you reach the location in NG+, input the following code : Switch : [Hold ZR] Up, Down, Up, Right, Left, X, B, Y, A PS4 : [Hold R2] Up, Down, Up, Right, Left, Triangle, Cross, Square, Circle Xbox One : [Hold RT] Up, Down, Up, Right, Left, Y, A, X, B

Once you unlock a character set, make sure to play until you reach a checkpoint / autosave — then you can exit the level. Don’t exit before then, or you’ll have to do it again!

Real Superheroes Set : Wonder-Goggles, Wonder-Director, Poseman Cost : 1,000,000 O-parts Location : Epilogue – After escaping / leaving the first train car, it’ll get cut off. Input the code here!

Sentinels Set : Wonder-Captain, Wonder-Scarf, Wonder-Gramps Cost : 1,000,000 O-parts Location : Prologue – Input the code right where you spawn.

Olden Days Set : Wonder-Daddy, Wonder-Future, Wonder-Red (Emeritus) Cost : 1,000,000 O-parts Location : Operation 006-B – At the Laambo battle, go west to find a bowl of soup. That’s where you’ll want to input the code.

Rivals Set : Prince Vorkken, Chewgi, Immorta Cost : 1,000,000 O-parts Location : Operation 009-B – At the Shield Generator battle, input the code where you begin.

Platinum Legends Set : Bayonettta, Jeanne, Rodin Cost : 2,000,000 O-parts Location : Operation 001 – Near the start, input the code outside the school.

It costs a lot of 0-parts to complete your collection of heroes, but it’s worth the extra effort! Give those aliens a beatdown with Bayonetta and friends!