Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’s Launch Trailer Promotes New Characters, Storylines, and Finishers

In honor of Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath’s release tomorrow, the DLC’s official launch trailer has been released and packs a punch.

The launch trailer gives a rundown of what to expect when it comes to the new expansion, introducing fans to the new content to come in the game. New and familiar faces will make appearances including the iconic Robocop and the return of Fujin. Speaking of Fujin, the character got a new trailer this week highlighting the return of the Raiden’s brother and the last surviving gods of the earth. Watch the new trailer here.

In related news, earlier this week a new video has been released and has the matchup of the century. Robocop squares off against The Terminator in this battle of the ages and the ending will not disappoint. Check out the full video here.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath DLC pack arrives on May 26, 2020, for all platforms. The new expansion is set to bring a slew of new content including new storylines, characters, and much more. Earlier this week a new trailer showcasing ‘friendships’ finishers has been released and it is a certain change of pace for sure

Source: Mortal Kombat 11 Youtube