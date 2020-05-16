Try out Terraria and Fallout 76: Wastelanders, and Castle Crashers During Microsoft’s Free Play Days

Microsoft has announced that Fallout 76: Wastelanders, Terraria, and Castle Crashers will be free this weekend as a part of Free Play Days.

Announced in a blog post on the Xbox Wire, Microsoft has revealed that starting Thursday, May 14 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, May 17 at 11:59 p.m. PDT these titles will be free to try out for the weekend. In addition, Microsoft has revealed that if you enjoyed your weekend with these titles, they will all be available to purchase at a discounted price.

Check out down below the prices:

Microsoft is currently offering Xbox Game Pass for $1. The service offers an instant library of games, including the most recent addition, Red Dead Redemption 2. So in other words, players who sign up with this deal can play the critically acclaimed Red Dead Redemption 2 for $1.

In related news, Microsoft had a big week in terms of showing off their upcoming Xbox Series X console. At the Xbox 20/20 event, the company premiered the upcoming console’s very first look at gameplay and it definitely didn’t disappoint. With the announcement of new IP titles like Second Extinction and The Medium, it was hard to not be excited after the event.

Source: Xbox Wire