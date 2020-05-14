The Darwin Project Will Lose Server Support Later This Year

Do you remember the Darwin Project? We don’t fault you if the game doesn’t ring a bell as there are countless battle royale game titles being pumped into the market regularly and this is just one title that was trying to find success in the oversaturated market. Still, for the fans that stuck with the game since it became available in early access, it may come to some bitter news to find that the development studio is deciding to scrap the project altogether. Unfortunately, it’s due to the lack of interest from newcomers that have caused the studio to decide it was no longer viable to keep development going for the project.

Much like other battle royale games, the end goal is to be the last man standing. With matches just containing ten players total, getting a win may be a bit easier than most battle royale games. This title also mixes together survival elements such as keeping your wits when venturing into difficult terrains and weather. There was also an option for the host player being able to throw out some extra surprises that combatants would have to battle against.

“We have been quiet for a while and we apologize for it. We would like to update you on Darwin Project. It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to stop developing new features for the game. April’s update was the last one for the foreseeable future.” Scavengers Blog Post

While the game has since left early access since the start of this year, it looks like after the past few years of being available thanks to early access has left the game to be quite barren at the moment. The news of the game being scrapped and servers coming to an end had came from the official development studio’s blog post.

It looks like this project will be a learning experience for the development studio as we wait and see what the next project is bringing to the table. From the same blog post, it looks like there are a few unannounced projects being developed at the moment.









Source: Scavengers