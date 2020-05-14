Paper Mario: The Origami King Officially Unveiled 

A surprise announcement came from Nintendo today in the form of Paper Mario: The Origami King. It wasn’t expected but now fans of the Paper Mario franchise can endure a small waiting period before they can get their hands on a copy of this game. Fortunately, the title is slated to release in July of this year so the announcement came just a couple months before players will have the ability to enjoy this game. In fact, it’s likely a game that was supposed to be included in the June E3 Nintendo Direct but with E3 cancelled and the Nintendo Direct, in general, having to be pushed back, this surprise reveal was likely a last-minute decision.

The Paper Mario series arrives on #NintendoSwitch with an origami twist! What evil paper shenanigans does the Origami King have planned? Find out when #PaperMario: The Origami King releases on 7/17!https://t.co/Zw9epBSIZp pic.twitter.com/4fUGYDcGjG — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 14, 2020

Within Paper Mario: The Origami King, Paper Mario will be up against a new foe. After an attack by King Olly, the world has been turned into a folded mess. Princess Peach has been taken, the kingdom is ruined and even the landscapes are disarray. With the goal of refolding the world into King Olly’s new order, Mario will be teaming up with King Olly’s sister, Olivia, in order to stop the madness. There’s even a surprise team player helping Mario along and that’s from Bowser, who found that his minions have been in control of King Olly.

This Nintendo Switch exclusive adventure is slated to release on July 17, 2020. Furthermore, there have been several rumors that Mario would be a big focus in 2020 for Nintendo so there could be plenty of other Mario video game titles coming out this year as well though we’ll have to wait and see if that’s the case. At any rate, you can mark your calendars for this exciting chapter for the Paper Mario franchise while also checking out the official trailer for the game above.









Source: Nintendo