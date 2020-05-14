Leak Reveals Beyond: Two Souls Is Coming To Steam

Beyond: Two Souls is a Quantic Dream video game title and if you ever played a Quantic Dream video game then you should have a good idea on how this game will play out mechanically. The center focus on these games is narrative where players must go through gameplay in a series of picking up clues, QTE’s, and choices. Players take on the character Jodie Holmes who is connected to an invisible supernatural being called Aiden. With the help of Aiden, Jodie can defeat hostilities or interact with objective out of reach but as those realize there is something unique to Jodie, she ends up being taken under the care of the government, doing their bidding.

Players who originally wanted to enjoy this game was forced to pick up a copy for either the PlayStation 3 or PlayStation 4. However, it wasn’t that long ago that the development studio Quantic Dream received some investments that really allowed the studio to grow. The first step in their growth was bringing some of their latest video game titles from the PlayStation exclusive console platforms to the PC platform. That also includes Beyond: Two Souls, however, it was set to be an Epic Games Store exclusive.

There has been plenty of controversy regarding the Epic Games Store as Epic Games is quick to strike up deals that would secure video games exclusively on the PC platform. However, this new leak has come out that showcases a listing was made for Beyond: Two Souls. It’s not too surprising as several exclusive deals both on consoles and the digital PC marketplace is usually done for a limited time.

Of course, there is no word on if this game will actually come out to the Steam platform. Still, those that want to pick up the game on PC may have to wait for a Steam release in order to grab up some of the achievements that this game may have come with. For now, we will have to wait and see if this game gets officially confirmed for Steam. Likewise, we’re also wondering if Heavy Rain and Detroit: Become Human will also see a launch on the Steam platform.







Source: Comic Book