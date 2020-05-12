Cyberpunk 2077 Animals Faction Highlighted

Cyberpunk 2077 is easily one of the anticipated video game titles coming out this year. From the highly beloved and famed development studio CD Projekt Red, fans have been eagerly awaiting to see how the next RPG would handle after their run of The Witcher video games came to an end with The Witcher 3. Of course, the game looks to be rather big, and its one that will likely have players enjoying the in-game world for countless hours.

In this game, players are tossed into Night City, a location that thrives on greed and corruption. Players take the role of a mercenary named V who takes on odd jobs in order to put food in their stomach and roof over their head. Set in a futuristic world, almost everyone makes use of different augmentations on their bodies which gives them further enhancements and buffs. After all, with a world that is dominated by gangs and corporations, having an advantage is a necessity.

Leading up to the video game launch CD Projekt Red has been teasing some content you’ll find in Cyberpunk 2077 such as various gangs. Today on their official Instagram profile they highlight a gang known as the Animals. Unlike most people, this gang doesn’t rely on cyberware but instead will be using ultra testosterone and animal supplements making them incredibly tough along with animalistic.

In other Cyberpunk 2077 related news, we learned that this game will be incredibly mature and aimed for adults. A recent mature rating has released online that showcases a variety of explicit content that will be featured in the game. As for the game itself, Cyberpunk 2077 will be available in the market on September 17, 2020, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms.









Source: Instagram