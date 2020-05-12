Steam Summer Sale Dates Leaked

When it comes to Valve’s Steam digital marketplace, there are several events throughout the year that allows players to pick up some great video game titles on the cheap. The deals are often a result in memes over the number of followers eagerly await to pick up some of their most anticipated video game titles at a discount and that’s exactly what will happen this summer. The summer Steam sale is an annual event though much like other events Valve puts together for Steam, there isn’t much of a heads up on the dates.

Instead, Valve usually just throws the event together and announces it as they release the event. With that said it does look like a reliable data miner who runs SteamDB has announced the Steam summer sale event dates. If these dates are true then you can expect Valve to keep this summer event going from June 25, 2020, through July 9, 2020.

Confirmed now, Jun 25 to Jul 9 — Pavel Djundik (@thexpaw) May 8, 2020

Of course, nothing has been officially confirmed by Valve quite yet so we’re still having to label this as a rumor right now. Still, it’s known that each summer will come with the event of a sale and it’s bound to have plenty of incredible video game deals for players to enjoy. What most are likely wondering is just what video game titles will get put on sale.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see just what Valve officially announces for the summer sales event. In the meantime, if you’re looking for some great video game deals on PC along with console platforms then we suggest checking out our video game deals guide page. We update the video game guides page throughout the week with new video game deals going on at the moment.

Source: Gamesradar