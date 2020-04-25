Warzone Players can Try out Modern Warfare’s Multiplayer for Free This Weekend

Activision has announced that Warzone players will be able to try out Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer for free this weekend.

Announced on Activision’s Blog, Warzone players will be able to navigate on their menu screens to access the multiplayer portion of the game. Players will be able to play the newest 6v6 maps alongside a fan-favorite, Shoot House playlist. The free weekend will start on Apr.24 at 10 AM PT throughout the weekend concluding on Apr.27 10 AM PT.

Earlier this month, Modern Warfare’s highly anticipated Season 3 kicked off a new season of content, maps, and cosmetic items. Fans have been loving Warzone and the free to play battle royale title is continuing to shatter records by pulling new players.

Call of Duty fans have been loving the return of Modern Warfare 2’s campaign and will be delighted to know that according to a new report Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Remastered is currently in development. The report goes on to suggest the newly remastered title will be a timed PS4 exclusive and will eventually release on other platforms. Read our full story here.

Source: Activision Blog